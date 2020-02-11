DMK gives notice for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha

By IANS

NEW DELHI: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given a notice under rule 267 for suspension of business in the upper house on the issue of quota in promotion after the apex court said that reservation is not a fundamental right.

The House on Monday saw uproarious scene with opposition raking the issue and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacking the government where he said that reservation is against the RSS ideology and they are stopping the progress of SCs, STs and OBCs.

"The reservation is hurting the RSS and the BJP. They want to erase it. Every morning when they wake up it irritates them. Whatever the fantasy, the RSS/BJP live in, we will not allow it to happen", The Congress leader said.

"The issue is that the RSS and the BJP cannot live with the idea of Dalits, tribals and OBCs have reservation. This irritates them and they have tried to erase them", he added.

In the Lok Sabha on Monday, Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue after the apex court's verdict. Chowdhury hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government for inflicting a "big damage" to the key empowerment tool available to Dalits and asked the government to clarify its stand over the verdict.

The Supreme Court in a judgement held that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation in promotion and states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments.

A bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said: "In view of the law laid down by this court, there is no doubt that the state government is not bound to make reservations. There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions."