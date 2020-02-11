Home Nation

DMK gives notice for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha

In the Lok Sabha on Monday, Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue after the apex court's verdict.

Published: 11th February 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva has given a notice under rule 267 for suspension of business in the upper house on the issue of quota in promotion after the apex court said that reservation is not a fundamental right.

The House on Monday saw uproarious scene with opposition raking the issue and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacking the government where he said that reservation is against the RSS ideology and they are stopping the progress of SCs, STs and OBCs.

"The reservation is hurting the RSS and the BJP. They want to erase it. Every morning when they wake up it irritates them. Whatever the fantasy, the RSS/BJP live in, we will not allow it to happen", The Congress leader said.

"The issue is that the RSS and the BJP cannot live with the idea of Dalits, tribals and OBCs have reservation. This irritates them and they have tried to erase them", he added.

In the Lok Sabha on Monday, Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue after the apex court's verdict. Chowdhury hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government for inflicting a "big damage" to the key empowerment tool available to Dalits and asked the government to clarify its stand over the verdict.

The Supreme Court in a judgement held that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation in promotion and states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments.

A bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said: "In view of the law laid down by this court, there is no doubt that the state government is not bound to make reservations. There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajya Sabha DMK
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp