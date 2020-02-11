JVM(P) to merge with BJP on February 17: Babulal Marandi

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) chief Babulal Marandi on Tuesday announced the merger of his party with the BJP. The long-awaited merger will take place at Prabhat Tara Maidan in Ranchi on February 17. BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders are expected to be present on the occasion.

Marandi, a former RSS leader, is returning to the saffron fold after 14 years. In 2006, he had resigned from the BJP and formed his own party. Earlier in 2000, Marandi became the first chief minister of the newly-created state of Jharkhand but had to resign in 2003 paving way for Arjun Munda to become the CM.

“Proposal of merger with the BJP with immediate effect was passed unanimously, besides the merger of JVM (P) legislature party with that of the BJP, during the central working meeting,” Marandi said. A total of five proposals were passed, which also includes the expulsion of Bandhu Tirkey and Pradeep Yadav from the party on January 21 and February 6 respectively, he added.

“The merger will take place on February 17 during a grand programme at Prabhat Tara Maidaan in Dhurwa in presence of BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other senior BJP leaders,” said Marandi.

Marandi though, refused to divulge his role in BJP saying that he was ready to take up any role assigned to him. Party insiders claimed that Marandi is likely to be given the responsibility of the leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly to regain the confidence of tribals.

BJP’s state unit welcomed the decision taken by Babulal Marnadi.“State unit BJP welcomes the decision taken by Babulal Marandi and his party as merger of both the parties will take Jharkhand towards the right political direction. It will prove beneficial for both Babulal Marandi and BJP,” said State BJP General Secretary Deepak Prakash.

Humble beginnings for former CM

Beginning his career as a teacher before joining the BJP and going on to become a junior minister in the Vajpayee government, Marandi was chosen by the BJP to become the first chief minister of the newly created Jharkhand on November 15, 2000. Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in that year.