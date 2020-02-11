Kashmir journalist body asks cops to stop attacks on scribes in valley

Home Nation

Published: 11th February 2020 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Police (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  Citing seven cases of harassment by security personnel since the abrogation of Article 370, the Kashmir Press Club (KPC) on Monday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to stop such acts on journalists in the Valley.

The KPC had convened an urgent meeting to discuss physical attacks, threats, intimidation being meted out to journalists in Kashmir by the J&K Police. Recently, two journalists were summoned and questioned by the police for carrying statement of separatist outfit JKLF.

KPC members noted with concern that from since August 5 last year, the government is not enabling journalists and media to operate freely. 

“This is evident from prolonged six-month internet shutdown in the region since August 5. As if that was not enough, physical attacks, threats and summons to journalists are being employed by security agencies to intimidate journalists,” the KPC said in a statement.

The summons and harassment to journalists by J&K Police’s counter-insurgency centre (Cargo) in Srinagar has become a routine exercise.

“The harassment and questioning of journalists in Kashmir on flimsy grounds by the police for their work is in fact a damning verdict on the appalling condition in which media is operating,” the statement said.

It said restrictions on internet and forcibly seeking undertakings from news organizations for allowing limited internet access, constant surveillance by police and physical attacks and summons all are the tools designed and aimed to ensure only government-promoted version is heard outside. 

The fixed-line internet has been restored to some newspaper offices in Valley after they submitted undertakings that they won’t allow misuse of internet and no wi-fi would be allowed. 

The KPC cited at least seven instances since August 5 when journalists were harassed and physically assaulted by the policemen.

Partial net connectivity

The fixed-line internet has been restored to some newspaper offices in Valley after they submitted undertakings that they won’t allow misuse of the internet but the wi-fi wasn’t allowed.

