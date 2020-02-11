Home Nation

Mahua Moitra, Manish Tewari included in Joint Parliamentary Committee on Data Protection Bill

The government's proposal to include Mahua Moitra of the TMC and Manish Tewari of the Congress in the JPC was approved by voice vote in the lower house.

Published: 11th February 2020 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (R) and Trinamool Congress TMC MP Mahua Moitra leave the Parliament House during the ongoing Budget Session in New Delhi Monday Feb. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two members of Lok Sabha were on Tuesday included in the Joint Committee of two Houses on Personal Data Protection Bill.

The government's proposal to include Mahua Moitra of the TMC and Manish Tewari of the Congress in the joint committee was approved by voice vote in the lower house.

Moitra and Tewari will replace Saugata Roy (TMC) and Jothi Mani (Congress) in the Committee, which has members from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"That this House do appoint Mahua Moitra and Manish Tewari to serve as members of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 in the vacancies caused by the resignation of Saugata Roy and S Jothi Mani from the Joint Committee," the resolution read.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 outlines framework for handling of personal data including its processing by public and private entities.

The panel, set up in the Winter session, is likely to submit its report in the last week of the Budget session.

The session ends on April 3.

