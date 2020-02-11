Home Nation

Parliament erupts over Supreme Court order on reservation

Hitting out at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged the government is trying to erase the quota system.

Published: 11th February 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Opposition led by the Congress on Monday sought to put the government on the mat over the Supreme Court ruling on reservation in government jobs for SCs and STs. 

On Friday, the SC had ruled that individuals have no fundamental right to claim reservations in promotions and that states are not legally bound to provide quotas to SCs and STs in government jobs.

Both the Houses of Parliament witnessed pandemonium uproar over the issue with Opposition members asking the Centre to either file a review petition in the Supreme Court immediately or bring a Bill in Parliament to nullify it. 

Hitting out at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged the government is trying to erase the quota system. In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition members were allowed to seek clarification from Union Minister of Social Justice Thawar Chand Gehlot while many leaders attacked the Centre for not taking a clear stand on such a sensitive matter. 

Gehlot said the government was deliberating the verdict “at the highest level”. NDA ally LJP, too, pitched in for the protections of the rights of the SCs & STs. It is a “serious” issue and the entire country is concerned, LJP leader and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said.

Later, during the Budget discussion, Gehlot said the Centre was never made a party to the civil writ petition filed in the Supreme Court. 

Not satisfied by Gehlot’s response, the Opposition in Rajya Sabha walked out in protest. “The Centre does not understand the sensitivity of the matter... The Centre should rush and seek review or else bring a Bill to make it null and void,” said Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged the ruling party was weakening the equal rights given to Dalits and tribals by the Constitution.

‘Congress will not allow it’

Asserting that his party will not allow doing away with the quota system, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “We won’t allow reservation to be done away with, no matter how much Modi Ji or Mohan Bhagwat dream of it”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court reservation order Government jobs reservation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp