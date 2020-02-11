Ranchi  Diary

Home Nation

To create awareness about energy conservation, the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) organised a walkathon in Ranchi on Sunday.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Many children untraced   
More than half of children, who went missing since 2014, remain untraced in Jharkhand, Union WCD minister Smriti Irani said, highlighting the government machinery’s failure in addressing the menace of child labour, trafficking, kidnapping and unchecked migration. To a question by RS MP Mahesh Poddar, Irani said, “In 2016, 1008 children were missing, of which 329 were found. In 2017, 1099 went missing from Jharkhand out of which 465 children returned. In 2018, 993 children were reported missing, out of which 377 were safely returned.”

Walkathon to conserve energy 
To create awareness about energy conservation, the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) organised a walkathon in Ranchi on Sunday. Executive Director (Eastern Region), GAIL (India) Limited, KB Singh flagged off ‘Saksham - Fit India’ Walkathon from Sri Jagannath Ground. Officials claimed that the idea was to create awareness among the people about fuel conservation, environment protection and to promote walking as a means to commute for short distances, which will not only help save fuel but will also aid the creation of a cleaner, greener and healthier environment. More than 1200 participants walked their way round Dhurwa Golchakkar for over 3 km distance before ending at Sri Jagannath Ground.

National tribal arts camp 
The first National Tribal, Folk Arts Camp was inaugurated at Netarhat. Ramdayal Munda Tribal Welfare and Research Centre director Ranendra Kumar said tribal and folk painters from all over the country will exhibit their paintings at the camp. Tribal and folk painters from Kerala to Himachal Pradesh will draw the magic with colours on canvas. The meeting of tribal and folk painters is a unique phenomenon in itself. According to Kumar, for the first time in the state, there will be a congregation of tribal and folk painters from all over the country. Efforts are being made to bring tribal and folk painters together on one platform, where they interact with each other and showcase their art, he said.

Training programme   
The Jharkhand government will hold a two-day special training and sensitisation programme for the newly-elected legislators in order to brief them about their primary duties and help them serve the people effectively. The training programme, which is expected to see participation of all the 81 MLAs, will be held on February 11 and 12 at Project Building in Ranchi. According to Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto, it will be a basic training programme for all the legislators and ministers will also take part in it. The training programme will be hosted by senior personalities who have worked in the field of governance.

