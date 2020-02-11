SC/ST Amendment Act: Dalit, tribal rights activists welcome Supreme Court verdict

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dalit organisations welcomed the SC order upholding the constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018.

“This is a very good judgment and the law is a very powerful one. If well implemented, it can prevent further crimes. This judgment is going in that spirit that we are able to stop violence between general communities and SC/ST communities. It is a welcome move. The community is happy with the judgement,” said Beena Pallical, Dalit women’s rights activist.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad tweeted that the move was welcome and their efforts of organising a movement around this issued had paid off.

The National Dalit Movement for Justice-NCDHR and National Coalition for Strengthening POA Act also welcomed the judgement.

“The judgement is a victory for millions of Dalits and adivasis, who have been the victims of untouchability practices and physical violence based on caste across the country,” said a statement.

“Implementation continues to be a challenge,” said V A Ramesh Nathan, national convener of NCDHR. The latest NCRB data released on the atrocities against SCs/STs bore testimony to it, he said.