SC/ST Amendment Act: Dalit, tribal rights activists welcome Supreme Court verdict

Chandrashekhar Azad tweeted that the move was welcome and their efforts of organising a movement around this issued had paid off.

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Dalit organisations welcomed the SC order upholding the constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018. 

“This is a very good judgment and the law is a very powerful one. If well implemented, it can prevent further crimes. This judgment is going in that spirit that we are able to stop violence between general communities and SC/ST communities. It is a welcome move. The community is happy with the judgement,” said Beena Pallical, Dalit women’s rights activist. 

The National Dalit Movement for Justice-NCDHR and National Coalition for Strengthening POA Act also welcomed the judgement.

“The judgement is a victory for millions of Dalits and adivasis, who have been the victims of untouchability practices and physical violence based on caste across the country,” said a statement. 

“Implementation continues to be a challenge,” said V A Ramesh Nathan, national convener of NCDHR. The latest NCRB data released on the atrocities against SCs/STs bore testimony to it, he said.

