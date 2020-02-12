Home Nation

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad moves SC, seeks review of promotion quota verdict

The case pertains to reservations to SC and ST in promotions in the posts of assistant engineer in Public Works Department, Government of Uttarakhand.

Published: 12th February 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of the top court’s order that said state governments are not bound to provide reservation in promotions in public services. Last week, the court had said there is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions.

The case pertains to reservations to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in promotions in the posts of assistant engineer in Public Works Department, Government of Uttarakhand. The apex court had set aside the high court’s order.

Aazad in his review petition argued that the February judgment would act as a tool in the hands of the oppressors to further oppress and exploit the SC, ST, OBC and the economically weaker sections, causing further marginalisation within the society, thereby defeating the endeavor to bring equality between the citizens of this country by the framers of our Constitution particularly those of Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

While upholding the Uttarakhand dispensation’s September 2012 notification, the apex court had said in its verdict that since the government was not bound to provide reservation in promotions, the high court should not have declared the state’s decision as illegal.

TAGS
Bhim Army Chandrashekhar Azad
India Matters
Comments

