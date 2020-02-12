Home Nation

Chhattisgarh HC dismisses Baghel govt’s petition against CBI probe into Rs 1000 crore disability scam

The high court gave the order on a PIL filed by Kundan Thakur in July 2018 alleging massive embezzlement of funds at the SRC functioning under the Chhattisgarh state’s social welfare department.

Published: 12th February 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a major blow to the Bhupesh Baghel government, the Chhattisgarh High Court has dismissed its plea seeking a review of its earlier order asking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file an FIR and probe misappropriation of disability funds to the tune of Rs 1000 crore.

Huge funds meant for disabled were “siphoned off” during the period of 10 years through constituting a society on paper.

The review petition was dismissed by a division bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Parth Prateem Sahu who stated that their earlier order was passed after being satisfied that the case needs to be investigated by an independent agency.

The court order stated, "We have passed the order under review on the satisfaction that the matter needs to be investigated by an independent agency. In fact, we have referred the matter to the CBI for the reason that the State Resource Centre (SRC) was manned by officers at the level of chief secretary and despite direction by the PIL court the matter was not properly examined and effective action was taken by the state authorities”.

The high court gave the order on a PIL filed by Kundan Thakur in July 2018 alleging massive embezzlement of funds at the SRC functioning under the Chhattisgarh state’s social welfare department.

As many as a dozen retired and serving IAS officers including two former chief secretaries are made as respondents in the case by the petitioner. The court on January 30 had directed the CBI to lodge an FIR in connection with the alleged scam.

The state government moved the court seeking a review of the order. The state advocate general S C Verma and deputy advocate general Mateen Siddiqui in their submission asserted that the petitioner had concealed material facts before the court. The state also stated that it can equally carry out an investigation into the matter through its capable agency under the supervision of the court.

Meanwhile, the CBI from Bhopal office has registered an FIR against unidentified officials previous week and the team of premier investigation agency visited the office of the social welfare department in Raipur as part of its preliminary probe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh HC Bhupesh Baghel government disability funds scam
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp