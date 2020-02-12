Home Nation

CISF apprehends passenger with Rs 45 lakh hidden in peanuts, biscuits at Delhi airport

Security personnel craked peanuts, unzipped sealed biscuit packets and dug into oily meat pieces to extract an assortment of Saudi riyal, Qatari riyal, Kuwaiti dinar, Omani riyal and euros. 

Published: 12th February 2020 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Currency worth Rs 45 lakh was found hidden in peanuts, biscuits. (Screengrab of the video shared by CISF)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A video clip on interception of currencies of various countries is doing the rounds on the internet. It shows security personnel cracking peanuts, unzipping sealed biscuit packets and digging into oily meat pieces to extract an assortment of Saudi riyal, Qatari riyal, Kuwaiti dinar, Omani riyal and euros rolled and wrapped neatly inside.

These currencies sum up to a total of approximately Rs 45 lakh in Indian currency.

The CISF tweeted the video of the interception with the caption, "Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger namely Mr Murad Alam carrying high volume of foreign currency worth approx. INR 45 lakh concealed in peanuts, biscuit packets & other eatable items kept inside his baggage @ IGI Airport, Delhi. Passenger was handed over to customs."

As the post went viral on the Internet, Twitterati flooded the social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "That's notoriously innovative in a totally bad way."

A post read, "Smart chap...innovation in the wrong way. If this guy is trained well, would be a great asset for government."

A user remarked, "Does not matter how much money I will make... I will not be able to put so much effort ever."

TAGS
CISF Delhi airport Rs 45 lakh Currency hidden in peanuts
