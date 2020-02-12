Home Nation

India-Bangladesh agree on need for expedited return of Rohingyas

India and Bangladesh have agreed on the need to expedite the safe return of Rohingya migrants to their homes in Myanmar, the Centre told Parliament. 

Rohingyas

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Bangladesh have agreed on the need to expedite the “safe” return of Rohingya migrants to their homes in Myanmar, the Centre told Parliament. In a written reply, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said, “The issue of repatriation of the Rohingyas has been discussed with Bangladesh authorities at the highest level wherein both the countries have agreed on the need to expedite their safe, speedy and sustainable repatriation to their homes in Myanmar.”

The minister was responding to questions by Shiv Sena’s Rahul Ramesh Shewale, who also asked if the government has found Rohingyas’ link with any Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

To this, the minister spoke about reports of some Rohingya migrants indulging in illegal activities. Rai also said there were no directives from the SC to make a policy for resolving the issue of deportation of illegal Rohingya migrants.

Tukde tukde gang: No info’  

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday reiterated that it has no information on any group called the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’. Responding to a written question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the ministry has no information on whether the terminology ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ is based on specific inputs provided by law enforcement agencies.

Rohingyas Bangladesh
