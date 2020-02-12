IRCTC to launch Kashi Mahakal Express train on Feb 16, here's everything you need to know

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to introduce third corporate train, which will ply between Varanasi and Indore.

The train -- Kashi Mahakal Express -- will be inaugurated on February 16. Its commercial run will begin from March 19, 2020.

This superfast air-conditioned train will connect three Jyotirlinga - Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar and Kashi Vishwanath besides also connecting the industrial and educational hub of Indore and Bhopal.

The train will operate thrice a week between Varanasi and Indore via Ujjain, Sant Hiradnagar, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow/Prayagraj and Sultanpur.

Kashi Mahakal Express is the third corporate passenger train being operated by IRCTC taking forward the initiative of Ministry of Railways to operate more such corporate trains in the country.

Being the first long-distance overnight journey train, IRCTC has geared up to provide a host of facilities and services to the passengers on-board including high-quality vegetarian food, on-board bedrolls and housekeeping services and on-board security services.

Besides, every passenger travelling on the train will be covered with complimentary travel insurance of Rs 10 lakh during the journey.

Kashi Mahakal Express will be the first passenger train of its own kind, which promises to be a full-service overnight journey train with high levels of onboard services complemented with exclusive optional tour packages for the passengers covering the religious, business as well as tourism sites of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.