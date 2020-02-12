Home Nation

NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 4 JeM terrorists

An NIA official said that the case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by the senior commanders of JeM to carry out terror attacks in different parts of India including Delhi-NCR.

Published: 12th February 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed supplementary charge sheet against four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operatives for planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi-NCR.

The mastermind of the operatives was the conspirator of the Pulwama terror attack accused Mudassir Ahmed Khan.

A senior NIA official said that the agency has filed the supplementary charge sheet against residents of Pulwama - Sajjad Ahmad Khan a.k.a. Sajjad, 27, Bilal Ahmad Mir a.k.a. Billa, 23, Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat, 24 and Mehraj-ud-Din Chopan, 22.

The anti-terror probe agency filed the supplementary charge sheet in the NIA Special Court in Delhi on Tuesday under several sections of Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The official said that the case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by the senior commanders of JeM to carry out terror attacks in different parts of India including Delhi-NCR.

He said, "Investigation has established that the accused persons are members of proscribed terrorist organisation JeM, who were planning to carry out terrorist attacks and propagating the activities of JeM."

The NIA said, "The slain terrorist Mudassir Ahmad Khan, one of the main conspirators in Pulwama terror attack case, was the mastermind behind this conspiracy," adding, Mudassir Ahmed Khan was killed in encounter with police and security forces in Tral area of Pulwama on March 10 last year.

The NIA further alleged that Sajjad Ahmad Khan was directly in touch with Mudassir Ahmad Khan while Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat was involved in transportation of arms and ammunition for strengthening JeM in Kashmir and further harbouring the operatives of JeM.

The agency further claimed that one hand grenade was recovered from the possession of Mehraj-ud-din Chopan. "The hand grenade was procured with the intention of using the same against the security forces in J&K for snatching their weapons," the NIA said.

Earlier, the NIA had filed a charge sheet in September last year against four accused namely Sajjad Ahmad Khan, Tanveer Ahmad Ganie, Bilal Ahmad Mir a.k.a. Billa and Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat.

TAGS
NIA supplementary chargesheet JeM terrorists
