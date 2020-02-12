Public Safety Act against MP Mohammad Akbar Lone’s son to avoid 'diplomatic blushes'

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The son of senior National Conference (NC) leader and sitting MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, Hilal Akbar Lone has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) to prevent diplomatic embarrassment to the country.

The Deputy Commissioner served him with a dossier informing him that he had been booked under the PSA as the union territory administration felt that his release could hamper law and order situation in north Kashmir, they said.

The dossier signed by District Magistrate Bandipora states, “As per inputs of intelligence agencies, you are planning to launch a massive agitation against the Government of India decision to abrogate Article 370 and 35A and bifurcating J&K into two UTs, once you are released from the detention.

There is every likelihood that soon after release, you will likely organise a mass agitation by provoking and instigating people against Union of India decision, which can result in huge loss of life and property and may cause diplomatic embarrassment to the country around the world”.

Hilal, 47, being a probable MLA candidate of NC is a potential threat to public peace and tranquillity as his party’s manifesto is to agitate against abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, the dossier stated.

Hilal, a lawyer by profession, has been accused of seconding and backing the statements of his father (sitting LS MP from Baramulla) against the implementation of reorganization Act in J&K UT.