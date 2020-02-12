Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Former armyman shot dead by daughter after he opens fire at her

As the ex-armyman turned the weapon to shoot his 13-year-old son, the injured daughter managed to snatch the weapon from him.

Published: 12th February 2020 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting

For representational purposes

By IANS

MATHURA: A former army personnel was allegedly shot dead by his teenage daughter after he opened fire at her and his wife, injuring them seriously in Mitthauli village in Mathura district.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Chetram, 41, took out his pistol following a heated argument in the family and shot at his 38-year-old wife and 17-year-old daughter.

As he turned the weapon to shoot his 13-year-old son, the injured daughter managed to snatch the weapon from him. She then opened fire, killing the former soldier on the spot.

Chetram Singh had served as a Naik in the Jat Regiment and retired six years ago.

Chetram's wife and his daughter are battling for their lives at a private hospital.

Circle officer Alok Dubey said while one bullet scrapped the woman's right eyebrow, the girl sustained gunshot wounds in the abdomen. Chetram was shot at in his chest and abdomen, police said.

His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police said they were waiting for them to record their statements. The girl, who is taking coaching classes in Allahabad, had come home two days back. Her younger brother is studying in Class 9 in Mathura.

Mathura deputy inspector general (DIG) Shalabh Mathur said the police have recovered a pistol, two magazines, and three live cartridges along with two empty ones from the spot.

He said Chetram was angry over his daughter's alleged affair with a local youth.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Naujheel police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased's brother who alleged that the daughter and her boyfriend had shot dead Chetram because he opposed their relationship.

