2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Union minister Sanjeev Balyan appears in court

Special court judge Ram Sudh Singh fixed April 3 for the appearance of the other accused in the case involving BJP leaders, including UP minister Suresh Rana.

Published: 13th February 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Thursday appeared in a local court here in connection with a case of violating prohibitory orders and inciting communal tension during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Special court judge Ram Sudh Singh fixed April 3 for the appearance of the other accused in the case involving BJP leaders, including UP minister Suresh Rana.

Former MP Bhartendu Singh and VHP's Sadhvi Prachi did not appear in court and the judge directed their lawyers to appear on April 3 as fixed by the court.

According to government lawyer Subhash Saini, the accused have been charged with offences under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint).

It is alleged that they had taken part in a panchayat meeting in Nagla Mador village where they violated prohibitory orders and incited violence through their speeches on August 30, 2013.

Over 60 people were killed and more than 40,000 displaced in the aftermath of the riots in the district and adjoining places that year.

