Assam MLA faces protests after ‘controversial’ comments

Three days ago, Aminul Islam had ventilated his ire against the state government for its move to carry out a census of some ethnic Islamic communities such as Goria, Moria, Deshi and Jola.

Published: 13th February 2020 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Assam MLA Aminul Islam

Assam MLA Aminul Islam (Photo | Express)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam MLA is in the eye of a storm for his alleged attempt to unite the state’s various Islamic communities in the name of religion and comment that the “Ahoms” are not the state’s indigenous people.

“Aminul Islam, whose brand of politics is religion-based, has no place in Assam. If he wants to do so, he should go to Bangladesh or Pakistan,” the Sadou Deshi Janagosthiya Jatiya Sangsad, Assam, which is a minority organisation, said on Thursday.

Its president Enamul Haque said the MLA, who is from minority-based political party All India United Democratic Front, had not been given a contract to unite the various Islamic communities.

“The indigenous Muslims had converted to Islam from various local communities and they take pride in keeping their communities ahead of their religion,” Haque asserted.

Three days ago, the MLA had ventilated his ire against the state government for its move to carry out a census of some ethnic Islamic communities such as Goria, Moria, Deshi and Jola. The government’s motive behind the proposed exercise is in the realms of speculations but Islam, who traces his roots to undivided Bengal, had alleged that it was aimed at dividing the state’s Muslims.

“Assam has 1.21 crore Muslims (out of 3.3 crore population). They have accepted Assamese culture and language and identify themselves as Assamese. They study in Assamese medium schools and speak the Assamese language. In every aspect of life, they use the Assamese language. It is unfortunate that even after that, they are seen as doubtful citizens. We cannot accept it,” Islam had said.

He allegedly also said that the Ahoms are not Assam’s indigenous people as they had migrated from elsewhere. This sparked off a row with a section of the Ahoms going for his jugular. They burnt his effigies and demanded his arrest. However, Islam claimed that his statement was misconstrued.

The Ahoms are credited with building “Bor Asom” or “Greater Assam”. They had ruled the state for more than 600 years from 1200 AD.

