Home Nation

Ex-militant commander Abdul Ghani Dar found dead in Srinagar mosque

Police said he was hit with a blunt object on the head inside the mosque in Maisuma area and died instantly.

Published: 13th February 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A prominent cleric and former militant commander was found murdered in a mosque in Srinagar.

He has been identified as 80-year-old Abdul Ghani Dar alias Abdullah Ghazali who was a prominent Ahle Hadees cleric and was also one of the founding members of militant outfit Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen.

Police said he was hit with a blunt object on the head inside the mosque in Maisuma area and died instantly. J&K Police is scanning footage of CCTVs installed in and outside the mosque.

"A case has been registered and investigations have started," SSP, Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal said, adding "We are collecting all the evidences."

"Photography and video recording of the crime spot was carried out besides team members from FSL were called on spot for the examination of the crime scene. Following the scientific procedures of investigation, circumstantial evidences and samples were lifted from the scene for investigation," police said.

Dar was a co-accused in the assassination of Maulana Showkat, head of Jamiat Ahle Hadees, who was killed in a blast in 2011. He had got bail in the case in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
militant commander killed
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp