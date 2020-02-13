Home Nation

Four prisoners die in 72 hours in two Uttar Pradesh jails

One of the prisoners, Ramchandra, from Pilibhit, had killed five people in 2001 and was serving a sentence at the Central jail.

Published: 13th February 2020 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

BAREILLY: Four prisoners, serving sentences for separate cases, died in two Bareilly jails within 72 hours. The jail authorities said that the deaths were due to 'age-related ailments'.

The bodies of the prisoners were handed over to the families after the post-mortem.

One of the prisoners, Ramchandra, 74, from Pilibhit, had killed five people in 2001 and was serving a sentence at the Central jail.

On February 8, he collapsed and was rushed to the district hospital, where he died during treatment.

According to doctors, Ramchandra died due to ischemic heart disease (IHD) with senile degenerative changes," added the jailer.

Similarly, on February 8, 58-year-old Ram Avtar, who was serving a life term in a murder case, collapsed at the district jail and was immediately shifted to the district hospital, where he died during treatment.

Another prisoner at the district hospital, Hardwari, 87, who was also serving life imprisonment died due to hypertension.

The fourth prisoner at the district jail, Rajnish, 35, complained of chest pain and died shortly after.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey rushed to the central and district jails to take stock of the situation and to ensure that inmates are getting all facilities they are entitled to under the jail manuals.

District jail Senior Superintendent U.K. Mishra said: "It is a mere a coincidence that three prisoners lodged here passed away in the past couple of days."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh jails UP jails UP jail deaths Uttar Pradesh jail deaths Uttar Pradesh prisoners death UP prisoners death
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp