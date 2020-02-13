Home Nation

IIT Kharagpur club cancels permission for discussion on 'citizenship'

A spokesperson of research body "Education Group' said, initially, they were given the permission to organise the programme at the IIT employees-run staff club within the campus.

Published: 13th February 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A group of research scholars of IIT Kharagpur on Thursday claimed that a discussion on the issue of citizenship on the campus had to be called off, after permission for holding the programme was withdrawn.

A spokesperson of research body "Education Group' said, initially, they were given the permission to organise the programme at the IIT employees-run staff club within the campus on February 12.

However, they were informed by the club on Tuesday that it had been withdrawn for "some reasons".

"We were informally told that discussions on such a contentious issue cannot be held within the campus area as per the instructions from higher authorities of IIT Kharagpur," she said.

IIT Kharagpur officials did not wish to talk about it but a faculty, not willing to be named, said, it had nothing to do with the "pro-Centre" or "anti-Centre" policy of the premier educational institute.

"Our policy is not to allow any programme which may trigger tension, division and untoward incident within the campus.

"The researchers are free to organise the programme outside the campus," he said.

The spokesperson of the research body said, it would have been a general academic discourse on the issue of identity and citizenship without directly referring to the controversy involving the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

"We had invited three speakers and none of them were politicians," she said.

Ranjit Sur, a rights activist who had been invited as a speaker, said, "This is a knee-jerk response from IIT Kharagpur which shows they are not willing to allow debate on contemporary issues on the campus."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Kharagpur Citizenship Act CAA NRC NPR
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp