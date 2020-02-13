In the name of country! Ministers to publicise welfare schemes, works

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Playing on the narrative of ‘nationalism’, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar has urged his cabinet colleagues to design a campaign themed ‘Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam’ — underlining that every welfare work was dedicated to the nation —to inform people about the work the Centre has done.

In the letter, Javadekar has asked all Union ministers to come up with a campaign that will highlight the welfare work done by their respective ministries and inform the people of the schemes. He also urged the ministers to issue directives to officials for the campaign.

The publicity drive comes following BJP’s drubbing in the Delhi Assembly elections, especially the Aam Aadmi Party earning praise from various quarters, including other opposition parties, for winning the election on the plank of development. The BJP, meanwhile, was criticised for running a polarised campaign.

The letter sent to the ministers said the publicity campaign should be around a month-and-a-half long.

Javadekar had issued the letter on Tuesday evening in which he asked ministers to inform people about the ‘public welfare work’ through television, newspapers, outdoor and digital mediums between February 15 and March 31.