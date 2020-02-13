Home Nation

Indian-American investors meet CM Bhupesh Baghel, show interest to invest in Chhattisgarh

Various business enterprises, particularly those having roots in Chhattisgarh and Central India, have expressed their willingness to invest in the state.

Published: 13th February 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel addressing investors at San Francisco in US

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel addressing investors at San Francisco in US. (Photo | Express)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on a 10-day trip to the United States is projecting the state as the ideal and trusted destination in India as he invited the business houses to explore the liberalised investment opportunities.

Accompanied by his official delegation, Baghel met select investors including Indians in San Francisco apprising them of the state’s strong focus on technology-based enterprises with the investment in non-core sector remaining as the high priority.

Baghel, who completed one year as chief minister in December 2019, urged the investors to take advantage of investment-friendly policies and conducive business environment in Chhattisgarh, which he cited as one of the fastest-growing states in the country.

Various business enterprises, particularly those having roots in Chhattisgarh and Central India, have expressed their willingness to invest in the state.

The CM is also scheduled to address Business and Investment round-table at the Consulate on February 18 where he would be inviting the investors to explore the state’s potential as he underlines the state’s superior track record on 'ease of doing business'.

The chief minister will also highlight the abundance of natural resources, power, low cost of doing business, skilled workforce as strength of the state. The recently unveiled new industrial policy 2019-24 will be shared with the investors. The policy talks of sustainable development and investments in the field of robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), aerospace engineering and aircraft repair, besides the various processing lines of business in diversified areas.

In line with the state’s flagship programme — Narwa-Garwa-Guruwa-Badi that lays emphasis on the revival of the rural economy, the chief minister stressed on promoting industrial growth with economic activities in backward regions where special incentives would be offered by the government.

Baghel has been invited to attend the special discussion in India Conference at Harvard on February 15, where he will be sharing his thoughts on ‘Caste and Politics in Democratic India’. He will be interacting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee at MIT and later also visit United Nations General Assembly for an interactive session over the working of the UN at the Permanent Mission of India with Ambassador, deputy Ambassador and Diplomats. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel US visit Indian-American investors Chhattisgarh investment opportunities
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp