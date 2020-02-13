Indian-American investors meet CM Bhupesh Baghel, show interest to invest in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on a 10-day trip to the United States is projecting the state as the ideal and trusted destination in India as he invited the business houses to explore the liberalised investment opportunities.

Accompanied by his official delegation, Baghel met select investors including Indians in San Francisco apprising them of the state’s strong focus on technology-based enterprises with the investment in non-core sector remaining as the high priority.

Baghel, who completed one year as chief minister in December 2019, urged the investors to take advantage of investment-friendly policies and conducive business environment in Chhattisgarh, which he cited as one of the fastest-growing states in the country.

Various business enterprises, particularly those having roots in Chhattisgarh and Central India, have expressed their willingness to invest in the state.

The CM is also scheduled to address Business and Investment round-table at the Consulate on February 18 where he would be inviting the investors to explore the state’s potential as he underlines the state’s superior track record on 'ease of doing business'.

The chief minister will also highlight the abundance of natural resources, power, low cost of doing business, skilled workforce as strength of the state. The recently unveiled new industrial policy 2019-24 will be shared with the investors. The policy talks of sustainable development and investments in the field of robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), aerospace engineering and aircraft repair, besides the various processing lines of business in diversified areas.

In line with the state’s flagship programme — Narwa-Garwa-Guruwa-Badi that lays emphasis on the revival of the rural economy, the chief minister stressed on promoting industrial growth with economic activities in backward regions where special incentives would be offered by the government.

Baghel has been invited to attend the special discussion in India Conference at Harvard on February 15, where he will be sharing his thoughts on ‘Caste and Politics in Democratic India’. He will be interacting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee at MIT and later also visit United Nations General Assembly for an interactive session over the working of the UN at the Permanent Mission of India with Ambassador, deputy Ambassador and Diplomats.