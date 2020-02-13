Kem Cho! 1.25 lakh people to be at US President Donald Trump’s welcome

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said a grand welcome would be accorded to US President Donald Trump at the ‘Kem Cho Trump’ event in Ahmedabad during his India visit later this month.

Trump had said jokingly at a press conference in the US he would not ‘feel good’ as the PM had told him there would be five to seven million people to welcome him from the airport to the new Motera stadium.

A worker cleans the floor at ‘Hriday Kunj’, where Mahatma Gandhi stayed between 1918-1930, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

The welcome event would be conducted on the lines of the ‘Howdy! Modi’ held in Houston during Modi’s visit in September. The Ahmedabad event is likely to be attended by around 1.25 lakh people.

The Motera Stadium, with a seating capacity of 1,10,000, will be the world’s largest cricket stadium overtaking the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia which can hold 1,00,024 people.

It is being built at an estimated cost of $100 million. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump would be on a state visit to India from February 24-25 where they will visit the national capital and Ahmedabad. The two leaders are likely to announce a trade deal during the visit. “They (Indians) want to do something and we’ll see... if we can make the right deal, (we) will do it,” Trump said.

Officials in Delhi said both countries were extensively discussing the deal ahead of Trump’s visit. There have been several talks between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to iron out the differences. Modi, in a series of tweets, said Trump’s visit will go a long way in cementing Indo-US friendship.