Marathi to be mandatory in all Maharashtra schools

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra will bring a Bill in the upcoming session of the state legislature to make teaching Marathi mandatory in all schools up to Class 10 irrespective of the board they are affiliated to, a minister said.

Minister for Marathi Language Subhash Desai said the draft of the Bill is being prepared and the proposed legislation will be introduced in the budget session starting on February 24.

“There are 25,000 schools in Maharashtra that do not teach Marathi. (Once the bill is passed) it will be mandatory for all schools to teach Marathi as part of their curriculum,” he said.