Nine injured as overbridge collapses at Bhopal railway station

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Around nine persons were injured, two of whom are in serious condition, when a portion of the foot over bridge collapsed at Platform No. 2 and 3 of Bhopal railway station on Thursday morning.

According to officials at the station, two women and a 15-year-old boy are among the injured. They were rushed to Hamidia government hospital, Railway Hospital and Chirayu Hospital where one of them is stated to be critical.

According to the state's PR minister PC Sharma, the CM has directed for Rs 50,000 assistance to the critically injured and Rs 10,000 to others who were injured.

The incident happened at around 9 am. Senior railway officials, local BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang, and state railway police officials have rushed to the spot.

The state government will write to the Centre and Ministry of Railways to immediately get all such bridges in Bhopal and elsewhere in the state properly inspected and repaired to avert any such mishaps in the future.

In a tweet, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called the incident "unfortunate". "At Bhopal Railway Station, the collapse of a portion of overbridge is extremely tragic. Some people have been injured in the accident. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Officials concerned have been directed to offer assistance," he wrote in Hindi.

Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted "Initially I got to know from TV channels that two persons had died in the mishap. But fortunately, no casualties took place."