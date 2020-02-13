Home Nation

Noida deaths: Woman found dead in home, man's body recovered from farmland

The woman's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside the room of her rented accommodation at Chauda village, under Sector 24 police station, of Noida on Wednesday night.

Published: 13th February 2020 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image for representation

By PTI

NOIDA: A woman was found dead inside her rented accommodation in Noida, while a man's body was recovered from farmland in Greater Noida in separate incidents, police said on Thursday.

The woman's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside the room of her rented accommodation at Chauda village, under Sector 24 police station, of Noida on Wednesday night, they said.

Preeti, 25, hailed from Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

An alert call was received by the police, following which her body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem, a police official said.

"Her mobile phone was also recovered from the room and it has been found that she was suffering from migraine. Further probe is underway," the official said.

In the other incident, a 35-year-old man was found dead in a farmland near Gulavali village under Knowledge Park police station area on Thursday morning.

"Ajay had left his house last evening with some friends but did not return even in the night. The family started looking for him in the morning and eventually his body was discovered in the farms," a police official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been registered and probe underway, the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Noida death Noida woman dead Noida man death
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp