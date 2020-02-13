Home Nation

Patthalgadi: Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu meets villagers to allay fears

Villagers apparently are also being allured to give up their ration card and other government-availed benefits for Rs 18 lakh.

Published: 13th February 2020 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 11:40 AM

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Villagers of Buru-Gulikera, where seven villagers were allegedly beheaded by ‘Patthalgadi’ supporters on January 19, suspect more killings as they are regularly being threatened not to oppose Patthalgadis and give-up their government documents and benefits of developmental schemes or face consequences. 

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, who was on a day-long visit to Buru-Gulikera on Tuesday, was told by the victim’s family members that ‘Patthalgadi’ supporters have been saying that those who will not submit their ration card, Aadhaar card, voter ID card and availed government schemes, will be killed. 

Surprisingly, villagers also revealed that only 84 families in the village have been availing government benefits while remaining 124 families have not and have been pressurising others to do the reject them as well. After meeting the victim’s family members, Murmu said that the seven people, who were killed, had to pay dearly for simply availing the facilities being provided by the government.

“Seven people were brutally killed simply for availing facilities provided by the Government,” said the Governor. ‘Patthaladi’ supporters want to run a parallel government, which is unconstitutional,” she added. 

Villagers apparently are also being allured to give up their ration card and other government-availed benefits for Rs 18 lakh.  “We are being said that `18 lakh will be given to us if we submitted our ration cards with them. But, if we did not join them, rest of the people who have been opposing ‘Patthalgadi’ in the village, will be killed as there is no one to protect them,” said a villager Birsa Munda. 

Patthalgadi Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu
