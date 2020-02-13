Home Nation

Tej Pratap's aide lodges police complaint against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Abhinandan Yadav, who claims to be a former state general secretary of the RJD besides having served as the personal secretary to Tej Pratap, accused the younger brother of threatening him.

Published: 13th February 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav (front) and Tej Pratap wearing party caps during the open session of Rashtriya Janata Dal at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna Tuesday Dec. 10 2019. (Photo | PTI)

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav (front) and Tej Pratap wearing party caps during the open session of Rashtriya Janata Dal at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna Tuesday Dec. 10 2019. (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: A police complaint was on Thursday filed here against former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav by a close aide of his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

Abhinandan Yadav, who claims to be a former state general secretary of the RJD besides having served as the personal secretary to Tej Pratap during his stint as the state health minister, accused the younger brother of having abused and threatened him over the phone.

Abhinandan Yadav handed over his written complaint to Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma along with an audio clip of the purported telephonic talk with Tejashwi, who is currently the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Yadav also shared with media the audio clipping where Tejashwi, whom the party has declared its chief ministerial candidate for the assembly polls due later this year, can purportedly be heard accusing him of making frequent visits to the national capital and acting at the behest of Sadhu Yadav and Subhash Yadav.

Sadhu and Subhash happen to be Tejashwis maternal uncles, who enjoyed tremendous clout while his mother Rabri Devi served as the chief minister.

The brother duo, however, eventually got into the bad books of Tejashwis father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and were shown the door by the party.

Meanwhile, police said it was studying the complaint lodged by Abhinandan Yadav and an FIR could be lodged after a preliminary investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Tej Pratap Yadav RJD Abhinandan Yadav
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp