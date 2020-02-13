Three lawyers injured in blast on Lucknow court premises, two more crude bombs detected

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The rivalry between two lobbies of lawyers led to a crude bomb attack leaving three lawyers injured in Lucknow district court under Wazeerganj police station area here on Thursday afternoon.

Two more crude (sutli) bombs were also recovered from the spot.

The incident took place on the Chief Judicial Magistrate court premises where Sanjeev Lodhi, joint secretary of the Lucknow Bar Association, claimed that the bomb attack was targeted against him.

The explosion took place near the office of Lucknow district magistrate, barely a kilometre away from the UP Vidhan Bhawan.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case on the basis of complaint given by advocate Lodhi.

Soon after the incident, while Lodhi demanded personal security from the district police authorities, he held lawyer Jeetu Yadav, secretary, Bar Association, responsible for the attack.

Meanwhile, scores of angry lawyers crowded the area, demanding protection.

While all the senior police officials including Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Law and Order, Naveen Arora, rushed to the spot, the police officials confirmed that it was an attack carried out using crude bombs. “The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained. However, personal rivalry among the lawyers can be one of the reasons,” said a senior police official.

Station house officer (SHO) of Wazeerganj police station Deepak Dubey said one person suffered an injury in his leg.

Last month, lawyers struck work in protest against the recent attacks on them in the state.

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh had asked bar associations to abstain from work to put pressure on the government to pass legislation to protect lawyers.

On January 7, lawyer Shekhar Tripathi (32) was beaten to death with sticks by five men in Lucknow, triggering anger among his colleagues who sat with the body at the district collectorate demanding justice.

On December 17, a man was killed and two policemen injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at Bijnore CJM's court.

(With PTI inputs)