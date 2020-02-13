Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh government serves notice to anti-CAA protesters over recovery of damages

Those, who have been served the notice, are charged with indulging in violence, arson, stone-pelting and vandalism.

Published: 13th February 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 07:38 PM

CAA stir, Citizenship act

Anti-CAA violence in Lucknow. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The state government has tightened the noose around trouble makers who had allegedly indulged in arson and vandalism during anti-CAA protests in the state capital on December 19-20, 2019. 

The court of Additional City Magistrate on Thursday fixed the charges against 13 persons in connection with the violence and issued notices to recover Rs 21.76 lakh as damages from them.

All 13 accused have been given 30-day time to deposit the penalty money. As per the notice, the accused are expected to deposit the money either collectively or a single person by March 16, 2020. This is the first recovery notice issued to the alleged trouble makers in Lucknow. Hearing against others implicated in the cases is on.

Earlier, the Lucknow district administration had issued notices to 20 people, in all, to recover the damages initially, but seven of them were exonerated and charges were fixed against remaining 13. 

While conducting the hearing, the court said that as the police failed to produce enough incriminatory evidence against seven persons so they were being absolved of all the charges.

Those, who have been served the notice, are charged with indulging in violence, arson, stone-pelting and vandalism. They are accused of damaging the vehicles and setting them on fire. 

Notably, around a dozen cars and scores of two-wheelers were burnt during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on Decmber19-20, 2019.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash confirmed the issuance of notice by the court of ADM (Trans-Gomti). The DM claimed that if the accused would fail to deposit the money till the deadline, their properties would be seized to draw the damages.

