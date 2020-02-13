Home Nation

Woman in Kanpur accuses son of rape bid on minor daughter

The girl's mother said in her complaint that on several occasions, her son had barged inside her daughter's room and tried to outrage her modesty.

Published: 13th February 2020 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

KANPUR: In a shocking incident, a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, has accused her son of attempting to rape her minor daughter.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after the woman approached the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and filed a complaint of attempt to rape against her son on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the family resides in the Babupurwa police area here, and the accused is third of the five siblings while the girl is the fifth one.

The girl's mother said in her complaint that on several occasions, her son had barged inside her daughter's room and tried to outrage her modesty. When she opposed, he threatened her of dire consequences.

When she told her in-laws about it, they did not pay any heed. Once he had even thrashed his mother and his sister when they resisted his rape attempt.

He had threatened his mother that "he would create hurdle in his sister's marriage," the mother alleged in her complaint.

The girl's mother also stated that soon after her marriage, she too was raped by her father-in-law. "When I tried to lodge a protest, I was asked to remain quiet and bear", she said.

DIG Anant Deo said: "We have handed over the probe to circle officer, Collectorganj, Shweta Yadav. After investigation, if charges against the accused are found true, we will initiate action and send him to jail after registering an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and the POCSO Act."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanpur rape Kanpur crime Kanpur minor rape
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp