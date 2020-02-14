Home Nation

As inconsequential as doctor coming after patient death: Mamata's jibe at Shah over disapproval of 'goli maro' comment

Nowadays some people are openly threatening to shoot protesters just because they don't agree with them, she said, in an apparent reference to BJP leaders.

Published: 14th February 2020 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his disapproval of slogans like "goli maro" during the Delhi election campaign, saying it was as inconsequential as doctor coming after the death of patient.

Breaking his silence on the BJP's Delhi poll debacle, Shah had on Thursday disapproved of slogans like "goli maro" and "Indo-Pak match" used during the campaign and said these remarks may have been one of the possible reasons for the party's defeat.

Nowadays some people are openly threatening to shoot protesters just because they don't agree with them, she said, in an apparent reference to BJP leaders.

"If you don't agree with them, they are saying 'boli nahi toh goli". They are threatening to shoot everybody. Now what's the use of saying (slamming the statements) it was not right? What's the use of doctor coming after the patient is dead?" Banerjee said without naming Shah.

She was participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address to the state assembly at the start of the budget session.

Without naming Railway Minister Piyush Goyal but obviously referring to his statement that the central government wants to give more projects to Bengal but the state is not allowing that to happen, Banerjee accused the centre of constantly depriving the state of adequate funds.

She also raised the issue of alleged deterioration in law and order situation in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and crimes against women.

"In Bengal, we have strengthened laws for protecting women. Police immediately file complaints in cases of crime against women. But look at UP where victims are burnt alive and their families attacked," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Trinamool Mamata Banerjee Amit Shah Delhi Polls 2020 Delhi Elections 2020 Delhi Polls Delhi Elections
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp