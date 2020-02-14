Coronavirus outbreak: 111 people under observation in Himachal Pradesh, says Health Minister

By IANS

SHIMLA: As many as 111 people in Himachal Pradesh are still under observation for coronavirus, while 46 persons have completed mandatory 28 days observation, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Vipin Singh Parmar has said.

"District health authorities have put all of them on community surveillance. Forty-six people have completed mandatory 28 days observation and remaining 111 people are being observed on daily basis," he said.

He said 10 people, including eight Chinese, have self-declared their China visit but none of them have a history of travel to Wuhan city.

All of them are asymptomatic and are observed by the Health Department for the development of fever, cough or respiratory distress.

Parmar said necessary advisory has been issued to all the Chief Medical Officers to take preventive and control measures regarding the coronavirus.

He said a health out post has been set up in McLeodganj, the abode of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, for the benefit of visitors coming from China.

According to him, three dedicated ambulance of 108 with personal protective equipment kits and masks are available in case of requirement for transportation of cases.