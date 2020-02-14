Coronavirus scare: China-returned Indian student admitted to Assam hospital

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Amidst the coronavirus scare, an Indian woman from Assam, who is pursuing a degree in medical science in China, has been kept under observation at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

She had arrived in India from China on February 6 and was admitted to the hospital as she complained of mild fever.

According to hospital sources, she has been kept under constant monitoring at an isolated ward. All necessary tests are being conducted, the sources said.

There is not a single confirmed case of coronavirus in the Northeast so far but scores of people, who returned from China and other countries, have been kept under surveillance in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram.