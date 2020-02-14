Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar calls for Delhi Chalo on March 4 against CAA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar called for a march in the capital on March 4 to protest against the CAA. The ‘Delhi Chalo’ march would demand that CAA be repealed and the PSUs should not be sold by the government. The march is to save the ‘country and the Constitution’. Ambedkar announced the march while addressing a press conference in the capital.

Other Ambedkar groups from across the country would join the march. The final point of the march would be Jantar Mantar. “Several groups would be coming from all over India to join the march. All Ambedkar groups would be joining the march. It is estimated that a lakh people would be joining the march,” said activist Beena Pallical.

In January, Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi had called a strike in Maharashtra to oppose the CAA and the government’s economic policies. The strike had received a lukewarm response. There were disruptions in some parts of the state. Ambedkar had said the protest was conducted peacefully and that they were able to convey their message against the CAA, NPR and NRC and the minorities being targeted in the country.