Home Nation

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar calls for Delhi Chalo on March 4 against CAA

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar called for a march in the capital on March 4 to protest against the CAA.

Published: 14th February 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Prakash Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar called for a march in the capital on March 4 to protest against the CAA. The ‘Delhi Chalo’ march would demand that CAA be repealed and the PSUs should not be sold by the government. The march is to save the ‘country and the Constitution’. Ambedkar announced the march while addressing a press conference in the capital.

Other Ambedkar groups from across the country would join the march. The final point of the march would be Jantar Mantar. “Several groups would be coming from all over India to join the march. All Ambedkar groups would be joining the march. It is estimated that a lakh people would be joining the march,” said activist Beena Pallical. 

In January, Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi had called a strike in Maharashtra to oppose the CAA and the government’s economic policies. The strike had received a lukewarm response. There were disruptions in some parts of the state. Ambedkar had said the protest was conducted peacefully and that they were able to convey their message against the CAA, NPR and NRC and the minorities being targeted in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Chalo Prakash Ambedkar Citizenship Act CAA protest
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp