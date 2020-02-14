Home Nation

Dr Kafeel Khan to stay behind bars after UP police slap NSA for his anti-CAA speech at AMU

The NSA allows preventive detention for months if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

Published: 14th February 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Kafeel Khan

Dr Kafeel Khan. (File photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The chances for Dr Kafeel Khan to walk free from Mathura jail ended on Friday as UP police invoked National Security Act (NSA) against him over his alleged inflammatory speech at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests on December 12, 2019.

The UP STF had arrested the doctor from Mumbai on January 29 after an FIR charging him with spreading enmity between the people of two different faiths through his provocative and inflammatory speeches at AMU was filed. 

However, Dr Khan was granted bail on Monday after he furnished a bail bond of Rs 60,000 with the condition of not repeating the crime again. But after four days of getting bail, he continued to languish in Mathura jail. 

"NSA has been slapped against Dr Kafeel Khan. He will remain in jail," said Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari while interacting with media persons.

Under the provisions of NSA, the accused faces preventive detention for months if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

"We got to know today morning that NSA has been slapped on Dr Kafeel and now will not be coming out of jail soon. He is being targeted at the behest of the state government," Khan's brother Adeel Shab claimed.

A special messenger was sent by the Chief Judicial Magistrate to the jail on February 13 to expedite the release process, after Khan’s family approached CJM Court in Aligarh over the delay in his release.

Suspended paediatrician of BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur, Dr Khan was arrested as he was proceeding to Mumbai Bagh protests on January 29 where the women protesters started an indefinite stir against the CAA, on the lines of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

After his arrest in Mumbai, Dr Khan was brought to Aligarh, from where he was immediately shifted to the district jail in neighbouring Mathura. According to the police, this was done as a precautionary measure in view of the anti-CAA protests on the AMU campus and at the Eidgah grounds in the old city.

Police had said that the Dr Khan's presence in the Aligarh jail could have aggravated the law and order situation in the city.

The doctor was earlier arrested for his alleged role in the death of over 60 children within a week at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in August 2017. Short supply of oxygen at the children's ward was blamed at that time for the deaths. However, he was absolved of some of the charges levelled against him in BRD Medical college case last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Police Aligarh Muslim University NSA Kafeel Khan Citizenship act CAA protest
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp