DRI seizes 13 kilos of elephant tusks in West Bengal, one arrested

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday said it has seized almost 13 kgs of elephant tusks and arrested one person from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI sleuths intercepted the person from a train at New Jalpaiguri station on Wednesday and seven pieces of elephant tusks were recovered from his possession, according to a statement issued by the agency.

During interrogation, the person admitted that he had procured the tusks from Kokrajhar in Assam and planned to deliver the consignment to Varanasi for exporting the same to some southeast Asian countries, a DRI official said.

The person was arrested under the Customs Act, he added.