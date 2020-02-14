Home Nation

Ex-militant held for murder of Gani Dar inside mosque in Srinagar

Abdul Gani Dar alias Abdullah Gazali, a former chief of militant outfit Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), was found dead inside the Jamiat-e-Ahli Hadith mosque at Maisuma on Thursday.

Published: 14th February 2020 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Police on Friday arrested a former militant for allegedly killing an ex-Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen chief inside a mosque in the Maisuma area here, officials said.

Ghulam Mohiuddin Dar, a resident of Dalgate, was arrested from the Karan Nagar area of the city, they said.

Abdul Gani Dar alias Abdullah Gazali, a former chief of militant outfit Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), was found dead inside the Jamiat-e-Ahli Hadith mosque at Maisuma on Thursday.

The officials said the investigators zeroed in on Mohiuddin based on CCTV footage and information gathered around the crime scene.

Mohiuddin, a former militant, allegedly killed Gazali inside the mosque, they said.

Jamiat-e-Ahli Hadith chief Maulana Showkat Shah was killed in a blast outside the same mosque ahead of Friday prayers on April 8, 2011.

Gazali, a resident of Beerwah in Budgam district, was a co-accused in the murder case and was currently on bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abdul Gani Dar Abdul Gani Dar murder Tehreek ul Mujahideen
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp