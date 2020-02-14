Ex-militant held for murder of Gani Dar inside mosque in Srinagar
Abdul Gani Dar alias Abdullah Gazali, a former chief of militant outfit Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), was found dead inside the Jamiat-e-Ahli Hadith mosque at Maisuma on Thursday.
Published: 14th February 2020 09:33 PM | Last Updated: 14th February 2020 09:33 PM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: Police on Friday arrested a former militant for allegedly killing an ex-Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen chief inside a mosque in the Maisuma area here, officials said.
Ghulam Mohiuddin Dar, a resident of Dalgate, was arrested from the Karan Nagar area of the city, they said.
Abdul Gani Dar alias Abdullah Gazali, a former chief of militant outfit Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), was found dead inside the Jamiat-e-Ahli Hadith mosque at Maisuma on Thursday.
The officials said the investigators zeroed in on Mohiuddin based on CCTV footage and information gathered around the crime scene.
Mohiuddin, a former militant, allegedly killed Gazali inside the mosque, they said.
Jamiat-e-Ahli Hadith chief Maulana Showkat Shah was killed in a blast outside the same mosque ahead of Friday prayers on April 8, 2011.
Gazali, a resident of Beerwah in Budgam district, was a co-accused in the murder case and was currently on bail.