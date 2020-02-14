Home Nation

India will never forget Pulwama martyrs: PM Narendra Modi

Following the terror attack, Indian Air Force jets on February 26 last year bombed a JeM camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

Published: 14th February 2020 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid rich tributes to the 40 CRPF troopers martyred in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last year, saying that "India will never forget their martyrdom".

"Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom," Modi tweeted.

ALSO READ: Life has not been same for families of Pulwama martyrs even after a year

Paying homage to the 40 CRPF personnel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: "India will forever be grateful to our bravehearts, and their families, who made the supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took Twitter to pay tributes to the killed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. "Remembering the fallen CRPF personnel martyred during the dastardly attack in Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) on this day in 2019. India will never forget their sacrifice," Singh tweeted.

ALSO READ: Pulwama attack anniversary - Nation remembers martyred CRPF men

A convoy of 78 buses carrying around 2,500 security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit at Lethpora in Pulwama district on February 14 last year, resulting in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker.

Following the terror attack, Indian Air Force (IAF) jets on February 26 last year bombed a JeM camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Pulwama martyrs Pulwama attack anniversary Pulwama attack Pulwama terror attack Pulwama terror attack anniversary
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp