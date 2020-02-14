Home Nation

Judicial magistrate, 28, dies after car rams into pole in Chandigarh

Police said judicial magistrate first class Sahil Singla, presently posted in Pathankot, had come to Chandigarh to attend a wedding along with his wife Radhika and friends.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A 28-year-old judicial magistrate in Punjab died and his lawyer friend was injured
after their car rammed into a pole here.

Police sources said that judicial magistrate first class Sahil Singla hailing from Sangrur and presently posted at Pathankot had come to Chandigarh to attend a wedding along with his wife Radhika and friends. 

Singla's car hit a pole on the road dividing Sectors 16 and 23 at 2 am on Friday. As per initial investigations by the Chandigarh Police, he was driving the Toyota Innova at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle. He sustained injuries in the head and the chest.

Both Singla and his friend were rushed to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 16 and from there Singla was later taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where doctors declared him brought dead. His lawyer friend was rushed to Fortis hospital in Mohali where he is under treatment.

Police said Singla's wife along with other friends were following in another car when the accident took place. It is learnt that two bottles of liquor were recovered from the mangled vehicle but it could not be confirmed if the victims were drunk when the accident took place.

No case has been registered so far as the police are investigating the matter. A forensic team visited the accident spot.

