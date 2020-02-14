Home Nation

'LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed sympathiser': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for politicising Pulwama attacks

The ruling party's retort came almost immediately after Gandhi asked who benefitted the most from the Pulwama attack.

Published: 14th February 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Terming Rahul Gandhi a "known sympathiser" of terror groups LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed, the BJP on Friday alleged that the Congress leader chose to target not just the government but even the security forces at a time when the nation was paying tributes to those killed in last year's Pulwama attack.

The ruling party's retort came almost immediately after Gandhi, while paying homage to the 40 slain CRPF personnel killed in the attack, asked who benefitted the most from the attack and what was the outcome of the inquiry into it.

"Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the Pulwama attack, let us ask: 1.Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2.What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? (sic)" he asked in a tweet.

BJP spokespersons slammed Gandhi for his remark, alleging that it insulted those killed in the attack.

"When nation is paying homage to martyrs of dastardly Pulwama attack, @RahulGandhi, a known sympathizer of LeT & Jaish-e-Mohammad, chooses to target not just the government but security forces as well. Rahul will never question real culprit, Pakistan. Shame on you Rahul!," tweeted BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao.

Shahnawaz Hussain tweeted, "This is an insult to martyrs who sacrificed their life for the country. Congress has done this in past as well and people taught them a lesson for this blunder. Rahul Gandhi's such remarks help Pakistan counter India on international platforms."

On the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, a memorial to the 40 slain CRPF personnel will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp in Jammu and Kashmir. Names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures and the moto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) - 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty) will be part of the memorial, an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Pulwama attack Pulwama martyrs Pulwama attack politicisation BJP
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp