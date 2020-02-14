Mumbai police nab OCI card-holder from Chennai for online sex racket

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have arrested an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card-holder from Chennai Airport when he was returning from Sri Lanka where he stays, an official said on Friday.

He said 34-year-old Godwin Wilson Mahendran's arrest was part of a probe by the Mumbai Crime Branch's Social Service Branch into an online sex racket, he said.

"The racket was busted by the SS Branch in May last year after a guest house was raided in Colaba and four people were arrested.

Two women who had been forced into prostitution were rescued at the time. Our probe found Mahendran was the one who created the website through which customers were being solicited," he said.

"A lookout notice was issued at the time. On Thursday, acting on a tip-off, the SS Branch nabbed Mahendran at Chennai airport. A Mumbai court has remanded him in police custody till February 20. There are two others wanted in this case and efforts are on to arrest them," he added.

Police recovered Rs 17.15 lakh cash, two cars, 17 mobile phones, two laptops, Rs 1800 in Sri Lankan currency, seven SIM cards, Aadhaar card, Pan card, Bank passbook, cheque book, three air tickets, two passports and OIC card, he said.