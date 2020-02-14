Home Nation

On Valentine's Day Madhya Pradesh techie proposes, threatens woman with axe, bottle of petrol; held

The antics of the software engineer, Jeet Kumar Paneri, did not go down well with the 22-year-old woman, his former friend and collegemate, and he landed behind bars here.

Published: 14th February 2020 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Axe

Representational image

By PTI

INDORE: Valentine's Day is an occasion when couples offer roses and chocolates to each other, but a software engineer in Madhya Pradesh on Friday landed in front of the woman he professed to love armed with an axe and asked her to agree to his marriage proposal.

However, the antics of the software engineer, Jeet Kumar Paneri, did not go down well with the 22-year-old woman, his former friend and collegemate, and he landed behind bars here, police said.

Paneri, armed with an axe and a bottle of petrol, stopped the woman on the road and asked her to immediately agree to his marriage proposal on Valentine's Day, Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi told PTI.

He waved the axe threateningly when she refused to accept his proposal, the police officer said.

"Paneri (24) also had petrol with him. He told the woman he would kill himself after killing her. Police moved in swiftly and nabbed him," Qazi said.

Paneri works in a major software firm and has told the police he bought the axe online, the official said.

"Paneri and the woman studied in college together and were friends. However, she broke ties with him as he used to drink heavily. Paneri had been stalking and harassing her for marriage," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Valentines Day Jeet Kumar Paneri
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp