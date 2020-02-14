On Valentine's Day Madhya Pradesh techie proposes, threatens woman with axe, bottle of petrol; held

By PTI

INDORE: Valentine's Day is an occasion when couples offer roses and chocolates to each other, but a software engineer in Madhya Pradesh on Friday landed in front of the woman he professed to love armed with an axe and asked her to agree to his marriage proposal.

However, the antics of the software engineer, Jeet Kumar Paneri, did not go down well with the 22-year-old woman, his former friend and collegemate, and he landed behind bars here, police said.

Paneri, armed with an axe and a bottle of petrol, stopped the woman on the road and asked her to immediately agree to his marriage proposal on Valentine's Day, Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi told PTI.

He waved the axe threateningly when she refused to accept his proposal, the police officer said.

"Paneri (24) also had petrol with him. He told the woman he would kill himself after killing her. Police moved in swiftly and nabbed him," Qazi said.

Paneri works in a major software firm and has told the police he bought the axe online, the official said.

"Paneri and the woman studied in college together and were friends. However, she broke ties with him as he used to drink heavily. Paneri had been stalking and harassing her for marriage," he added.