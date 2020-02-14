Home Nation

Passenger quarantined on coronavirus suspicion on February 13 tests negative: SpiceJet

On Thursday, SpiceJet had stated that the man was seated on seat no. 31F and he was the only passenger in that row.

NEW DELHI: A male passenger of a Bangkok-Delhi SpiceJet flight, who was quarantined on arrival here on Thursday on the suspicion of being infected by the novel coronavirus, tested negative for it on Friday, the airline said in a statement.

"The passenger travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-88 to Delhi from Bangkok on February 13, 2020, who had been suspected to have been infected with coronavirus, has tested negative for the infection.

The test results came on Friday," a spokesperson of the airline said.

More than 1,300 people have died in China till date due to the virus.

In India, three cases have been confirmed so far.

Three Indian crew members on board a cruise off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

