Home Nation

Preparations on for 22km Trump-Modi roadshow in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel said this may possibly be the longest roadshow in the city for a visiting dignitary.

Published: 14th February 2020 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump

PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: More than 50,000 people are expected to line up along the 22km route of the roadshow of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on February 24, Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel said on Friday.

She said this may possibly be the longest roadshow in the city for a visiting dignitary.

As per the route plan given to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) by authorities, Trump and Modi will first reach the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi, from the international airport.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump, Narendra Modi to outline next chapter of 'natural alliance' between US and India: Wells

From the Sabarmati Ashram, both the leaders would take the SP Ring Road via the Indira Bridge near the airport to reach the newly built cricket stadium in Motera, said Patel.

"It will be a 22-km-long roadshow, perhaps the longest roadshow ever held in the city.

As per our estimate, over 50,000 people, including BJP workers, would greet the leaders on the entire route.

Volunteers from 300 organisations and NGOs would also take part in the roadshow," she added.

Patel and AMC officials held a meeting on Friday with representatives of social, cultural and religious organisations expected to take part in the roadshow.

People from different states would wear traditional attire during the mega event, the BJP leader informed.

ALSO READ | Trump in India: Ahmedabad municipal body builds wall to hide slums from US President's view

Earlier this week, it was announced that Trump, during his two-day India visit, would take part in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad and also tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate a newly-built cricket stadium with Modi on February 24.

Trump and Modi would also address a gathering at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Motera.

The seating capacity of the sprawling stadium is 1.10 lakh and over a lakh people are likely to be present at the gathering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump PM Modi Ahmedabad Trump in India
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp