Home Nation

Pulwama attack: Centre 'allergic' to questions on intelligence failure, says Congress

Congress' Jaiveer Shergillasked how IED in such big quantity entered Jammu and Kashmir and who in the administration were accountable for the "massive intelligence failure" that led to the tragedy.

Published: 14th February 2020 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

As many as 40 CRPF men were killed after a JeM suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

As many as 40 CRPF men were killed after a JeM suicide bomber attacked their convoy in Pulwama on February 14, 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has not answered questions related to intelligence failure in the Pulwama terror attack and was "allergic to accountability on questions relating to lapses of national security."

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the BJP-led government takes credit for the sacrifice of soldiers and for achievements in the field of the national security but was "scared to face questions."

Shergill alleged that the BJP has a "use and throw policy towards the soldiers, towards their sacrifice."

ALSO READ | No answers on who was responsible for Pulwama attack even after 1 year an 'insult' to martyrs: Tharoor

Paying tributes to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack on this day last year, Shergill said that the party salutes their bravery.

"It is a well-known fact that Pakistan was behind Pulwama attack but it is a well-kept secret by the BJP how such a massive intelligence failure, leading to the terror attack, took place," he said.

He asked how IED in such big quantity entered Jammu and Kashmir and who in the administration were accountable for the "massive intelligence failure" that led to the loss of 40 lives.

"Why was intelligence report leading or indicating that such an attack would happen ignored. Why were the jawans not air-lifted during their movement? What is the role of Dy SP Davinder Singh and on whose 'isharaa' (indication) was he working? Who was giving him the indication to go and indicate or help in the Pulwama attack?" Shergill asked.

He asked when the inquiry report about "intelligence failure" leading to Pulwama attack be made public.

The government has ruled out intelligence failure in Pulwama terror attack.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of being guilty of "betraying, backstabbing and misleading" families of martyrs by not fulfilling the promise made by the central government after the Pulwama attack.

ALSO READ | Commemorating Pulwama martyrs, CRPF renews resolve to end terror

Shergill said the family of Kaushal Kumar Rawat, who lost his life in the terror attack, has said that promises of compensation and job have not been fulfilled till now. He said similar remarks have been made by Sanju Devi, a widow.

"The BJP's focus is only on vote security and not on national security. The BJP is guilty of using the sacrifice and blood of their soldiers for etching votes," he alleged.

The Congress leader said BJP had sought votes "in the name of Pulwama attack" in recent elections. He said the BJP should answer questions so that Pulwama-like attack does not happen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Pulwama attack Pulwama Terror Attack NDA government intelligence failure Jaiveer Shergill
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp