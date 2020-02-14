Home Nation

SC allows Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to travel to UK, France

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde permitted Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad from February 14 to 28 subject to compliance of conditions imposed earlier.

Published: 14th February 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Karti Chidambaram, who is facing criminal cases being probed by the ED and CBI, to travel to the UK and France this month for attending a tennis tournament.

The apex court had earlier allowed Karti, the son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, permission to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore with the secretary-general of the Supreme Court.

The top court had also asked him to file an undertaking that he would return and cooperate with the investigation.

One of the cases faced by Karti Chidambaram relates to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.

TAGS
Karti Chidambaram Supreme Court ED CBI Congress
Comments

