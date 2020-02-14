Srinagar Diary: All that is happening in India's newest Union Territory

Fayaz Wani By

Theme-based gardens in Srinagar, Jammu

The J&K government is planning to create theme-based gardens in twin capital cities of the newly created Union Territory. The process in this regard has been initiated and the land is being identified for setting up these gardens in Srinagar and Jammu, which serve as the summer and winter capital of the region respectively. The gardens, according to the official, would be developed on a scientific basis to attract a huge influx of tourists and give impetus to local entrepreneurship and help them to avail benefits. “Making different gardens doesn’t mean huge expenditure,” he said.

Work at mini secretariat progressing slowly

Work on the construction of the mini-secretariat at Batamaloo in Srinagar is progressing at snail’s pace. The construction has been on for three years now. The project was announced during the PDP-BJP government in 2017 to accommodate government offices, which are to be shifted according to the Srinagar Master Plan.

The foundation of the project was laid by the then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is now under detention and booked under stringent the Public Safety Act. The mini secretariat at Batamaloo will be constructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore and the administrative complex will have a state-of-the-art centre housing many offices. Officials are hopeful that the construction will be completed in the next two years.

Doctor fined for parking wrongly at hospital

Sending a strong message that wrong parking at hospitals won’t be tolerated; the authorities fined a doctor, who had parked his vehicle on the ramp at the front gate of a primary health centre in Kulgam district. The doctor was fined Rs 2000 and also served a notice to explain why he had parked his vehicle on the ramp, which is against medical ethics. The doctor’s salary for January has also been withheld. A hospital official said the strict action will act as a deterrent and prevent doctors and attendants of patients from wrongly parking the vehicles at hospitals.

Srinagar to get 148 new fountains

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is planning to install 148 new fountains at major junctions to beautify the city. The 148 new fountains will be installed at 74 wards of Srinagar city. Besides, the SMC will also be installing high-quality lighting for 370 graveyards and cremation grounds in Srinagar. To keep the city clean, the SMC will also procure three lakh dustbins to segregate waste at source. To keep the city’s roads clean and hygienic, the SMC will be purchasing 38 sweeping and vacuum machines and 15 water-sprinkling tankers for dust control.

