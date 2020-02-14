Home Nation

Unlike predecessor, incumbent Maharashtra government not repressive: NCP leader Supriya Sule

Earlier, former CM Devendra Fadnavis had on Thursday come down heavily on the Shiv Sena for ignoring Congress' attacks on Veer Savarkar.

Published: 14th February 2020 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (File Photo| Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

THANE: Criticising the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government, NCP leader Supriya Sule has said that the present Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi dispensation of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is not repressive.

She was talking to reporters here on Thursday night. "The MVA government is not repressive. Unlike the Fadnavis government, it does not suppress people's voice," Sule said.

When asked about Fadnavis' demand for a ban on Congress' magazine 'Shidori' for publishing critical articles on Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, she said the former chief minister has all the right to express his views.

"This only shows that under the present government people can express themselves freely and their views are not repressed," the NCP MP said. The BJP has demanded a ban on the magazine for publishing "malicious" content and also sought an apology from the party.

Fadnavis had on Thursday come down heavily on the Shiv Sena for ignoring Congress' attacks on Savarkar. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a former ally of the BJP, should answer how much insult it can tolerate by its ruling alliance partner, Fadnavis had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supriya Sule Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi Maharashtra government
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp