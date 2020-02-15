Home Nation

Amit Shah has agreed to meet Shaheen Bagh protesters, claims Congress leader Digvijay Singh

On Saturday, a section of Shaheen Bagh protesters said they were ready to meet Shah to raise their concerns over CAA but added that the onus was on the government to call them for talks.

Published: 15th February 2020 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Digvijay Singh (L) and Home Minister Amit Shah

Congress leader Digvijay Singh (L) and Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

DHAR/ INDORE: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Saturday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had agreed to meet the protesters opposing the new citizenship law at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and welcomed the "move".

Shah had told a news channel a few days ago that anyone who wanted to discuss issues related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with him could seek time from his office and they would be given time "within three days".

On Saturday, a section of Shaheen Bagh protesters said they were ready to meet Shah to raise their concerns over CAA but added that the onus was on the government to call them for talks.

However, despite Singh's claim, there is no official confirmation on whether Shah has agreed to meet Shaheen Bagh protesters. The protesters, mainly women, have been staging a sit-in against the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) there for the past two months.

"Honourable Home Minister Amit Shahji has decided to hold talks with Shaheen Bagh protesters over their demand (on CAA) and this is a good signal. I am hopeful their demand for withdrawal of the new citizenship act will be met," Singh told reporters in Dhar. Singh said if other demands of the protesters, like making the National Population Register exercise "friendly", were met, then it would create a "good atmosphere in the country".

ALSO READ| Faiz poem recited as Mumbai witnesses 'Maha Morcha' against CAA-NRC-NPR

Speaking in Indore, Singh said had the Narendra Modi government held talks with Shaheen Bagh protesters earlier, the situation would not have come to such a pass. "If the Central government had held talks with mothers and sisters squatting at the Shaheen Bagh, the situation would not have come to such a pass in the country. But the dialogue should not be confined to discussions merely. I demand from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw the unconstitutional CAA," he told reporters.

Questioning the need for the CAA, Singh claimed one crore people have been given citizenship, including around 85 per cent Hindus, after Independence. "There was also no need for the NRC and the NPR given that the people have Aadhaar cards, driving licenses, voter identity cards etc. which can prove their citizenship," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Digvijay Singh Shaheen Bagh Shaheen Bagh protestors Amit Shah CAA protests NPR NRC
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp